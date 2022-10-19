97% of Bangladeshi mobile phone users concerned about privacy, security: Telenor study

Many users in Bangladesh think mobile phone usage has improved the quality of life, but most of them are concerned about privacy and security of their devices, according to a study by multinational telecommunications company Telenor.
Jørgen Rostrup, head of Telenor Asia and chairman of its Bangladesh unit, Grameenphone, shared the findings of the study with the press at Sheraton hotel in Dhaka on Tuesday.
The study found 91 percent of the 1,000 respondents in Bangladesh think mobile phone usage has improved their quality of life.
But 97 respondents are concerned about privacy and security of their digital device.
To take stock of fast-changing digital lifestyles in the region, Telenor conducted the survey of over 8,000 people using mobile devices and internet across Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam in July 2022.
Respondents were evenly split by gender, ranging in age from 18 years and older, and crossing four generations: Gen Z (Born 1997 – 2012); Millennials (Born 1981 – 1996); Gen X (Born 1965 – 1980) and Baby Boomers (Born 1946 – 1964).
The survey highlighted that they share a common appreciation for the benefits of an “always-on” life.
Cutting across different markets and age groups, most respondents are “united by a firm belief that connectivity empowers them with more economic opportunity, convenience, and entertainment options”.
At an interpersonal level, mobile devices enrich relationships and enable them to stay connected, even as the aftershocks of the pandemic continue to disrupt how people interact with one another in various settings across their daily lives, the study said.
“However, our study also reveals gaps in digital transformation in these markets. Older and rural users find fewer benefits to mobile access than their young, urban counterparts.
“Skill gaps, privacy and security have become serious concerns in every market we surveyed, with those living in cities more likely to say privacy and security is a strong consideration in how they use mobile devices and apps than those residing in rural areas.”
Security is a major concern for more than nine in 10, or 93 percent, of the respondents, with well over half, or 59 percent, saying they are very concerned about the privacy and security of their mobile devices.
Overall concern about privacy and security was considerably lower in Thailand at 75 percent, compared to more than 90 percent for all other markets.
“This concern is driving changes in behaviour for almost everyone. 98% of people say that privacy and security is now a factor in how, when and where they are using their devices as well as which apps they use and the services they access.”
The study showed more than a third of people say their usage has increased “‘significantly” since the turn of the year, a rate greater than at any point over the past five years.
Bangladesh has seen one of the sharpest digital accelerations in 2022 alone at 41 percent, alongside the Philippines and Thailand, both at 40 percent.
At a market level, respondents in the Philippines are the highest users of social media, with 70 percent using their devices for social networking daily, followed by 62 percent in Bangladesh and Indonesia.
Bangladeshi respondents feel the benefits of financial inclusion, driven by mobile usage, most strongly, with 66 percent expressing a significant positive impact compared to 57 percent overall.
Baby Boomers in Bangladesh are most likely to report significant quality of life improvements from using their mobile phones at 71 percent, compared to 45 percent for Baby Boomers overall.
After social interaction, respondents are most likely to cite work as the biggest reason for increased mobile use in the last six to 12 months – the highest among all markets.
They are also the most likely to use their phone to access entertainment on a daily basis – 61 percent versus 49 percent overall.
While 98 percent of respondents feel confident about their digital skills, Bangladeshi respondents are also most likely to be worried about keeping pace with technological changes, with 97 percent expressing concerns.