97% of Bangladeshi mobile phone users concerned about privacy, security: Telenor study

Many users in Bangladesh think mobile phone usage has improved the quality of life, but most of them are concerned about privacy and security of their devices, according to a study by multinational telecommunications company Telenor.

Jørgen Rostrup, head of Telenor Asia and chairman of its Bangladesh unit, Grameenphone, shared the findings of the study with the press at Sheraton hotel in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The study found 91 percent of the 1,000 respondents in Bangladesh think mobile phone usage has improved their quality of life.

But 97 respondents are concerned about privacy and security of their digital device.

To take stock of fast-changing digital lifestyles in the region, Telenor conducted the survey of over 8,000 people using mobile devices and internet across Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam in July 2022.