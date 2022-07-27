Google search ads beat targets despite global 'uncertainty'

By contrast, shares of Snap Inc fell more than 25% last week after the company missed sales expectations and warned of an ad market slowdown.

Alphabet executives said Google was not immune to the pullback, which has been brought on by clients facing product shortages, less demand and a variety of other factors. Rising wages as well as rising prices of fuel and other items also have forced some ad buyers this year to pare marketing.

But Google has weathered storms better than social media companies. It brings in revenue through a greater variety of functions in the ad market, and search ads can be less expensive for customers to generate since they often include just text.

Clients sometimes prioritise search ads because the marketing is typically directed at people actively searching for related items, yielding better returns.

Travel and retail advertisers drove an increase of nearly 14% in search ad sales for Google during the second quarter, which at $40.69 billion beat FactSet estimates of $40.15 billion.

Overall, Alphabet reported second-quarter revenue of $69.69 billion, 81% coming from Google's ad business, and nearly in line with the average expectation of $69.88 billion among investment researchers tracked by Refinitiv.

"Google is relatively well positioned to weather the rough waters that lie ahead," Insider Intelligence analyst Evelyn Mitchell said.