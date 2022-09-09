Twitter agreed to pay whistleblower $7 million in June settlement

Zatko will meet the US Senate Judiciary committee on Sept 13 to discuss the allegations.

The settlement was completed days before Zatko filed his whistleblower complaint in July, according to the WSJ report.

As part of the settlement, Zatko agreed to a nondisclosure agreement that forbids him from speaking publicly about his time at Twitter or disparaging the company, the WSJ said.

The confidential June settlement was related to Zatko's lost compensation and followed monthslong mediation over tens of millions of dollars in potential pay, the WSJ reported.