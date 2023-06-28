EU countries, lawmakers reach data rule deal targeting Big Tech

The agreement was reached after seven hours of talks.

"Tonight's agreement on the Data Act is a milestone in reshaping the digital space...we are on the way of a thriving EU data economy that is innovative and open — on our conditions," EU industry chief Thierry Breton said in a tweet.

The new legislation gives both individuals and businesses more control over their data generated through smart objects, machines and devices, allowing them to copy or transfer data easily from across different services.

It also gives consumers and companies a say on what can be done with the data generated by their connected products.

The Act makes it easier to switch to other providers of data processing services, introduces safeguards against unlawful data transfer by cloud service providers and provides for the development of interoperability standards for data to be reused between sectors.

Manufacturers watered down an attempt to force them to share data with third parties to provide aftermarket or other data-driven services. Siemens and SAP had voiced fears about trade secret-related data leaks.

Such data sharing requests can be rejected under exceptional circumstances where operators could face "serious and irreparable economic losses" undermining their economic viability under the new law.

Lawmaker Damian Boeselager said this created a loophole for some companies.