July 22 2022

    বাংলা

    Google complies with Indonesia licensing rules, others risk blocking

    Indonesia said on Thursday Alphabet Inc's Google has signed up to its new licensing rules for technology platforms, but warned that companies that had yet to register would be blocked in five working days.

    >>Reuters
    Published : 21 July 2022, 10:52 AM
    Updated : 21 July 2022, 10:52 AM

    Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan of thecommunications ministry told a news conference that Amazon and Alibaba wereamong the companies that had yet to comply.

    Representatives for Amazon and Alibaba werenot immediately available for comment.

    Registration is required under rules releasedin late November 2020 and will give authorities broad powers to compelplatforms to disclose data of certain users and take down content deemedunlawful or that "disturbs public order" within four hours if urgent,and 24 hours if not.

    The government had set a Wednesday deadlinefor companies to sign up and most had done so earlier this week.

    The new rules are intended to ensure a positiveonline environment, the government has said, but activists and civil societygroups say the regulations are among the most repressive in the region and posea threat to freedom of expression.

    Google was among the last tech giants to agreeto the rules, with Twitter and Zoom Video Communication added to acommunications ministry list of foreign providers on Wednesday, joining MetaPlatforms Inc's units Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, which registered a dayearlier.

    With an estimated 191 million internet usersand a young, social-media savvy population, the Southeast Asian nation is asignificant market for a host of tech platforms.

    RELATED STORIES
    Global manufacturers see chip shortage easing
    Global manufacturers see chip shortage easing
    Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS, factory robot builder ABB ABBN.S and Swedish fridge maker Electrolux see the semi-conductor chip shortage easing, executives said Thursday, in a boost for manufacturers aft ...
    Microsoft investigates Teams outage as services drop for thousands of users
    Microsoft investigates Teams outage as services drop for thousands of users
    Microsoft Corp's messaging application MS Teams was down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to an outage tracking website, and the company said it was investigating the disruption.
    Apple outlines health technology strategy in new report
    Apple outlines health technology strategy in new report
    Apple Inc on Wednesday released a report outlining a two-pronged strategy in digital health markets, courting consumers with health and fitness features on one hand while engaging with traditional hea ...
    Apple reaches $50m settlement over defective MacBook keyboards
    Apple reaches $50m settlement over defective MacBook keyboards
    Apple Inc agreed to pay $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit by customers who claimed it knew and concealed that the "butterfly" keyboards on its MacBook laptop computers were prone to failure ...

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher