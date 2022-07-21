Google complies with Indonesia licensing rules, others risk blocking

Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan of thecommunications ministry told a news conference that Amazon and Alibaba wereamong the companies that had yet to comply.
Representatives for Amazon and Alibaba werenot immediately available for comment.
Registration is required under rules releasedin late November 2020 and will give authorities broad powers to compelplatforms to disclose data of certain users and take down content deemedunlawful or that "disturbs public order" within four hours if urgent,and 24 hours if not.
The government had set a Wednesday deadlinefor companies to sign up and most had done so earlier this week.
The new rules are intended to ensure a positiveonline environment, the government has said, but activists and civil societygroups say the regulations are among the most repressive in the region and posea threat to freedom of expression.
Google was among the last tech giants to agreeto the rules, with Twitter and Zoom Video Communication added to acommunications ministry list of foreign providers on Wednesday, joining MetaPlatforms Inc's units Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, which registered a dayearlier.
With an estimated 191 million internet usersand a young, social-media savvy population, the Southeast Asian nation is asignificant market for a host of tech platforms.