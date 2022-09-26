South African teens skip school to chase risky crypto dreams

Inspired, the then 14-year-old downloaded a trading app, lied about his age in order to set up an account, and began buying and selling crypto with his savings.

He soon made small profits, but as the crypto market slumped this year, John lied again - to his parents, who did not know about his trading activities - to get money to cover his losses.

"I will pay it back when I get rich," said John, who lives in Langaville Township, a low-income neighbourhood east of Johannesburg. He asked that his last name be withheld.

John, who likes to wear designer T-shirts and jeans, said dozens of teenagers in his township also trade cryptocurrencies - hoping to emulate the influencers and self-styled crypto experts they follow on YouTube and Instagram.

"I now coach other boys in the community," John told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a park where he often hangs out with his friends, who also trade in crypto.

"All you need is a cell phone, a bank account and a few bucks, and I will show you how to make the big money," he said, adding that he has about 20 clients who pay him a fee of R300-R400 ($17-$23) for showing them how to set up accounts and trade.