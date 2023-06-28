Australia urged to ban online gambling ads to curb growing addiction

Australia should phase out advertising for online gambling in three years, a parliamentary committee of inquiry recommended on Wednesday as it looked to limit the "havoc" it caused in one of the world's biggest betting market.

The committee made 31 recommendations on how online gambling, which it said was changing the culture of sport, should be regulated and how Australians struggling with addiction should be supported.

Australians outspend the citizens of every other country on online gambling, Peta Murphy, chair of the committee said in the report titled "You win some, you lose more".

"This is wreaking havoc in our communities," Murphy said.

Murphy said online gambling companies advertise deliberately and strategically alongside sport, which has normalised it as fun and harmless and sociable activity.