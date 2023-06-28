    বাংলা

    Australia urged to ban online gambling ads to curb growing addiction

    A parliamentary committee made 31 recommendations on how online gambling should be regulated as it looks to curb growing addiction

    Reuters
    Published : 28 June 2023, 08:36 AM
    Updated : 28 June 2023, 08:36 AM

    Australia should phase out advertising for online gambling in three years, a parliamentary committee of inquiry recommended on Wednesday as it looked to limit the "havoc" it caused in one of the world's biggest betting market.

    The committee made 31 recommendations on how online gambling, which it said was changing the culture of sport, should be regulated and how Australians struggling with addiction should be supported.

    Australians outspend the citizens of every other country on online gambling, Peta Murphy, chair of the committee said in the report titled "You win some, you lose more".

    "This is wreaking havoc in our communities," Murphy said.

    Murphy said online gambling companies advertise deliberately and strategically alongside sport, which has normalised it as fun and harmless and sociable activity.

    A generation of young Australians views gambling and sport as inextricably linked, Murphy said, adding that it was changing the culture of sport.

    "Australia would be diminished if sport was to be so captured by gambling revenue that providing an opportunity for betting came to be seen as its primary purpose," Murphy said.

    A phased, comprehensive ban on all gambling advertising on all media, broadcast and online, that left no room for circumvention, was needed, the panel said.

    It recommended the ban be phased in over three years so sporting bodies and broadcasters had enough time to find alternative sources of advertising revenue.

    The ban would be a major setback for online gaming companies like London-listed Flutter Entertainment PLC - owner of the most popular betting app in Australia, Sportsbet, Entain PLC - owner of third-ranked app Ladbrokes, and Tabcorp Holdings.

    Australia is the world's biggest gambling nation in terms of losses per person. Its gambling industry has been in the spotlight in recent years, with public inquiries criticising big casino operators over lapses in money laundering protections.

    The gambling problem shifted online to a much greater extent when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of public venues.

    Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the government would consider the recommendations.

    "We need to deal with online issues, we need to deal with social media issues, we need to deal with it comprehensively across the board," Albanese said on ABC Gold Coast radio.

    RELATED STORIES
    Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese participates in a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden (not pictured) at Navy Gateway Inns and Suites, in San Diego, California US, Mar 13, 2023. REUTERS
    Australian PM visit to China to be locked in at 'appropriate time'
    Anthony Albanese stressed the importance of bilateral trade and expressed concerns about an Australian journalist detained in Beijing
    A depiction of the Australian Aboriginal Flag is seen on a window sill at the home of indigenous Muruwari elder Rita Wright, a member of the "Stolen Generations", in Sydney, Australia, January 19, 2021.
    Australia set for landmark Indigenous rights referendum
    Aboriginal people track below national averages on most socio-economic measures and are not mentioned in the constitution
    Chinese migrants protest against Australia's policy shift on the investment visa scheme, as they march outside the Australian Broadcasting Corporation office in Sydney, Australia June 16, 2023.
    Australia's visa overhaul leaves Chinese millionaires in limbo
    Australia's Labour government shifted priority to easing shortages of critical skilled workers. Partly as a result, most BIIP permanent visas are taking nearly three years to process
    A shopper holds items and looks at others on sale at a clothing retail store in central Sydney, Australia, March 19, 2017.
    Australian businesses, consumers at risk of sharp slowdown ahead
    A survey from National Australia Bank (NAB) that is closely watched by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) showed its index of business conditions fell by a sizeable seven points to +8 in May

    Opinion

    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps