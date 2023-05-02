"I left so that I could talk about the dangers of AI without considering how this impacts Google," Geoffrey Hinton wrote on Twitter.

In an interview with the New York Times, Hinton said he was worried about AI's capacity to create convincing false images and texts, creating a world where people will "not be able to know what is true anymore".

"It is hard to see how you can prevent the bad actors from using it for bad things," he said.

The technology could quickly displace workers, and become a greater danger as it learns new behaviours.