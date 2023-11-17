    বাংলা

    IBM suspends ads on X after corporate ads appeared next to pro-Nazi content

    Media watchdog Media Matters said it found that corporate advertisements by IBM, Apple, Oracle and Comcast's Xfinity were being placed alongside antisemitic content

    Reuters
    Published : 17 Nov 2023, 03:06 AM
    Updated : 17 Nov 2023, 03:06 AM

    IBM on Thursday said it had immediately suspended all advertising on Elon Musk-owned X after a report found its ads were placed next to content promoting Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party.

    The report comes a day after Musk endorsed an antisemitic post on X that falsely claimed members of the Jewish community were stoking hatred against white people.

    Media watchdog Media Matters said it found that corporate advertisements by IBM, Apple, Oracle and Comcast's Xfinity were being placed alongside antisemitic content.

    "IBM has zero tolerance for hate speech and discrimination and we have immediately suspended all advertising on X while we investigate this entirely unacceptable situation," IBM said in a statement.

    Apple, Oracle and Xfinity did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    X said its system does not intentionally place brands "actively next to this kind of content", and the content cited by Media Matters would no longer be able to make money off its posts.

    Musk's Wednesday comments on the social media platform are not the first time he has engaged in discussions that reference antisemitic tropes or conspiracy theories. X declined to comment and referred to a statement from CEO Linda Yaccarino posted Thursday.

    "When it comes to this platform - X has also been extremely clear about our efforts to combat antisemitism and discrimination. There's no place for it anywhere in the world - it's ugly and wrong. Full stop," said Yaccarino.

    On Wednesday, after being questioned by another user about targeting all Jewish people, Musk attacked the Anti-Defamation League, a nonprofit that works to fight antisemitism, who he has accused previously without evidence of being responsible for the drop in advertising on X.

    ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt responded on X that “at a time when antisemitism is exploding in America and surging around the world, it is indisputably dangerous to use one's influence to validate and promote antisemitic theories.”

    Advertisers have fled the site since Musk bought it and reduced content moderation that has resulted in a dramatic increase in hate speech on X, civil rights groups have said.

    Reuters reported in October that monthly US ad revenue at X has declined at least 55% year-over-year each month since Musk bought the company in October 2022, citing third-party data provided to Reuters.

    Musk is also CEO of electric carmaker Tesla, which has been hit by several lawsuits that allege rampant racial or sexual harassment of workers.

    Antisemitism has been on the rise in recent years in the United States and worldwide. Following the outbreak of war between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which attacked Israel on Oct 7, antisemitic incidents in the United States rose by nearly 400% from the year-earlier period, the ADL said.

    RELATED STORIES
    The logo for social media platform X, following the rebranding of Twitter, is seen covering the old logo in this illustration taken, Jul 24, 2023.
    X to launch premium subscriptions soon
    The company started charging new users $1 in New Zealand and the Philippines as a test case for accessing the platform
    A 3D printed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen in front of displayed Google logo in this illustration taken on Nov 2, 2021.
    US lawmaker seeks answers from Meta, X, Google, TikTok over Israel-Hamas false content
    Visuals from older conflicts, video game footage, and altered documents are among misleading content that has flooded social media platforms
    'X' logo is seen on the top of the headquarters of the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, California, US, Jul 30, 2023.
    Australia fines X $386,000 over anti-child abuse gaps
    The social media company failed to respond on how long it took to respond to reports of child abuse material and the methods it used to detect it among others
    The new logo of Twitter is seen in this illustration taken, Jul 24, 2023.
    False claims on Israel-Hamas war mushroom online, put focus on Musk's X
    One false claim that spread on X and Facebook showed a US government document edited to look like approval for $8 billion in military funds to Israel

    Opinion

    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response