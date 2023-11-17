IBM suspends ads on X after corporate ads appeared next to pro-Nazi content

IBM on Thursday said it had immediately suspended all advertising on Elon Musk-owned X after a report found its ads were placed next to content promoting Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party.

The report comes a day after Musk endorsed an antisemitic post on X that falsely claimed members of the Jewish community were stoking hatred against white people.

Media watchdog Media Matters said it found that corporate advertisements by IBM, Apple, Oracle and Comcast's Xfinity were being placed alongside antisemitic content.

"IBM has zero tolerance for hate speech and discrimination and we have immediately suspended all advertising on X while we investigate this entirely unacceptable situation," IBM said in a statement.

Apple, Oracle and Xfinity did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

X said its system does not intentionally place brands "actively next to this kind of content", and the content cited by Media Matters would no longer be able to make money off its posts.

Musk's Wednesday comments on the social media platform are not the first time he has engaged in discussions that reference antisemitic tropes or conspiracy theories. X declined to comment and referred to a statement from CEO Linda Yaccarino posted Thursday.