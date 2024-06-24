Home +
Apple and Meta have discussed AI partnership, WSJ reports

The move comes as Apple plans to add technology from other AI companies on its devices amid reports that it was discussing a potential tie-up with long-time search partner Alphabet's Google

Apple, Meta have discussed AI partnership: WSJ
Apple logo is seen in this illustration taken March 1, 2022. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 24 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM

Updated : 24 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM

Internet slowdown may persist for a month
AI dress remover bot’s grim toll on life
N Korean official criticises US for expanding support for Ukraine
Russia could reduce decision time for use of nuclear weapons: lawmaker
The race for resilient wheat in climate-proofing India
