Chip industry rethinks Taiwan risk after Pelosi visit but options limited

Chinese missiles flying over Taiwan and naval drills in the Strait in August that simulated a blockade by China have jolted the semiconductor industry into contemplating what once seemed a remote possibility: war over the major chip-producing island.

From drafting contingency plans to inquiring about manufacturing capacity outside Taiwan, some companies are now weighing how to respond if China attacks or restricts access to the democratic island, according to 15 semiconductor executives interviewed.

While Taiwan has lived under the Chinese threat for decades, with occasional spikes in tensions, the war games in early August following the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei rattled nerves, said the executives, who asked for themselves and their companies not to be identified due to concerns over relations with China.

China claims Taiwan as its own territory. Taiwan's government rejects China's sovereignty claims.