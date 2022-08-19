Google employees petition bosses for abortion policy changes

Alphabet, which employs over 174,000 people globally, has said that though it sets some standards, it cannot fully dictate policies of outside vendors.

In addition, the petition says Alphabet should not direct political contributions toward groups and candidates campaigning to restrict abortion access. It has paused giving at least once before. In 2021, after the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol, Google said it would pause donations to Republicans who voted against certifying that Joe Biden won the election.

Petitioners write that user searches concerning abortion on Google "must never be saved, handed over to law enforcement, or treated as a crime."

Google has said it will continue to fight police requests for user information that it considers excessive.

The workers also echoed demands from abortion advocates who for years have said that Google should remove search results for crisis pregnancy centers, which attempt to dissuade people from abortion. Google has said it removes misleading results that are reported.

Beatty said Alphabet should consider protecting reproductive rights an existential battle, like it did COVID-19, and convene a task force to oversee product changes.

"We're looking for a comprehensive response," she said.