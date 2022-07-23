Uber admits covering up 2016 hacking, avoids prosecution in US settlement

Uber Technologies Inc on Friday accepted responsibility for covering up a 2016 data breach that affected 57 million passengers and drivers, as part of a settlement with US prosecutors to avoid criminal charges.

In entering a non-prosecution agreement, Uber admitted that its personnel failed to report the November 2016 hacking to the US Federal Trade Commission, even though the agency had been investigating the ride-sharing company's data security.

US Attorney Stephanie Hinds in San Francisco said Uber waited about a year to report the breach, after installing new executive leadership who "established a strong tone from the top" regarding ethics and compliance.