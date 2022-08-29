Elon Musk subpoenas Twitter whistleblower, seeking info on spam, security

Musk sought information from whistleblower Peiter Zatko mostly about the way Twitter measures spam accounts. Musk has said he is walking away from his deal for the company because Twitter misled him and regulators about the true number of spam or bot accounts on the microblogging platform.

But Musk also sought documents and communications about alleged attempts to hide security weaknesses and "Twitter's engagement in any unlawful activity."

A spokesman for Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A famed hacker widely known as "Mudge," Zatko ended a stint as the head of Twitter's security earlier this year, and said in his whistleblower complaint that became public last week that the company falsely claimed it had a solid security plan.