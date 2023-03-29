TikTok, Snapchat growing in popularity among UK children, regulator data shows

The number of children using TikTok and Snapchat rose last year in Britain, according to research published by media regulator Ofcom.

Around half of those aged between 3 and 17 use TikTok and Snapchat, figures collected as part of the watchdog’s annual survey of children's and parents’ online attitudes showed.

The study found a slight increase in both apps’ popularity in the past year, with TikTok now being used by 53% of children (up from 50%), and Snapchat by 46% (up from 42%).

Both companies have faced mounting pressure over user safety in recent months.

Various governments around the world have banned TikTok from official devices, citing anxieties over its relationship with the Chinese state, while Snapchat has been criticised for not removing more underage users from its platform.