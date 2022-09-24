SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Friday that he would activate the firm's satellite internet service, Starlink, in response to UN Secretary of State Antony Blinken's tweet that the United States took action "to advance internet freedom and the free flow of information" to Iranians.

The US Treasury Department on Friday issued guidance expanding internet services available to Iranians despite US sanctions on the country, amid protests around Iran following the death of a 22-year-old woman in custody.

A Treasury official briefing reporters said: "Our understanding of Starlink is that what they provide would be commercial grade, and it would be hardware that's not covered in the general license; so that would be something they would need to write into Treasury for."