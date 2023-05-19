Amputees could feel warmth of human touch with new bionic technology

The 59-year-old Italian is among 27 amputees who took part in the trials, with 17 of them reporting a successful test.

"The first time I took part in the experiment, I felt like I had rediscovered feeling in my phantom hand," he said.

Those tested have also been able to differentiate between plastic, glass and copper, pointing to where they feel the sensations on images of a hand.

"By stimulating specific parts of the residual arm of the amputees, we could induce sensation in the missing phantom hands," said Solaiman Shokur, a senior scientist neuroengineer at EPFL who co-led the study, published in the journal Science.

"What they feel in this phantom hand is similar to what they feel on their intact hand."

A woman who also took part the study, Francesca Rossi, said she had previously been able to feel tingling in her missing hand when she touched the end of her arm, but said: "Feeling the temperature variation is a different thing, something important ... something beautiful."

The technology, which has been tested for more than two years, does not need to be implanted. It can be worn on the skin and combined with a regular prosthetic.