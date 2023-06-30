US targets China over semiconductors

October 2018: Former US President Donald Trump's administration cuts off Chinese chipmaker Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit from its US suppliers after the US Justice Department indicted the state-backed firm for stealing trade secrets.

The case initially started as a dispute between Micron Technology and the Chinese firm. Trump's move escalated it into the realm of an international trade conflict between the United States and China.

January 2020: Reuters reported that the Trump administration had since 2018 had mounted an extensive campaign to block the sale of Dutch chip manufacturing technology to China. It resulted in ASML being unable to sell its most advanced lithography machine to a Chinese customer.

May 2020: The Trump administration blocks shipments of semiconductors to China's Huawei Technologies from global chipmakers, crippling its HiSilicon chip and smartphone divisions.

December 2020: The US adds China's top chipmaker SMIC and dozens of other Chinese firms to a trade blacklist and said it would presumptively deny licenses to prevent SMIC from acquiring technology to produce semiconductors at advanced technology levels of 10 nanometres or below.