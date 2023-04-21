Chipmaking tool firms expect boom in China sales despite export rules

A Lam spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on what the clarification from US regulators entailed.

Lam also said that it had received around half a billion dollars in advanced cash payments, primarily from new customers.

"I will acknowledge it's got a decent Chinese footprint to it," Bettinger said of the group of new customers.

ASML said it has a backlog of about 39 billion euros, the equivalent of about two years of tool shipments. Chief Executive Peter Wennink told investors during a conference call that Chinese customers working to make less advanced chips make up about 30% of those orders. That's a jump from November, when ASML said China made up 18% of its then 38 billion euro backlog.

Wennink said those Chinese chipmakers were focused on markets like electric vehicles, which require many more chips than their combustion-engine counterparts. Most of those chips do not require ASML's most advanced tools.

"This is where ... the mature semiconductor space is very important and needs to grow. And this is where China is very strong," Wennink said.

Later this year, ASML will have to start applying for Dutch export licenses for what are called immersion deep ultraviolet lithography machines (DUV) for shipment to China after the US, Dutch and Japanese governments agreed to begin regulating the tools.

They are not ASML's most advanced machines but are still close enough to its state-of-the-art machines to make powerful computing chips and were previously not restricted by export rules.

Wennink said ASML expects to sell about 93 immersion DUV machines this year, after several years of strong demand. They are cheaper than its most advanced systems but still cost tens of millions of euros each.