    Apple launches new macbooks, Mac mini in rare January launch

    The Mac mini starts at $599, cheaper than the latest iPhone 14 series, and is available beginning Jan 24 at global markets

    Reuters
    Published : 17 Jan 2023, 02:49 PM
    Updated : 17 Jan 2023, 02:49 PM

    Apple Inc on Tuesday unveiled new MacBooks powered with the latest M2 Pro and M2 Max chips made in-house, in a surprise announcement ahead of its traditional launch event.

    The Mac mini starts at $599, cheaper than the latest iPhone 14 series, and is available beginning Jan 24. Apple however did not provide pricing information for the laptops.

    The new MacBook Pro's performance is six-times faster than the Intel-based MacBook Pro, according to Apple.

    The company traditionally has four launch events in a year, with the first spring event scheduled in March, when Apple launches its iMacs and accessories.

