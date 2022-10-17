Scores of Google rivals want EU tech law used in antitrust case

More than 40 European rivals to Google's shopping service urged EU antitrust regulators on Monday to use newly adopted tech rules to ensure the Alphabet unit complies with a 2017 EU order to allow more competition on its search page.

The European Commission fined Google 2.4 billion euros ($2.33 billion) five years ago and told the firm to stop favouring its shopping service.

The company subsequently said it would treat its own shopping service the same as competitors when they bid in an auction for adverts in the shopping box that appears at the top of a search page.

But in a letter to EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager, the 43 companies - which include British firm Kelkoo, France's LeGuide Group, Sweden's PriceRunner and Germany's idealo - said the proposal was legally insufficient and had not led to them benefitting from the advert auctions.