Apple's new iPhones, watches are coming at a tough time for consumers

Apple Inc on Wednesday is expected to unveil a new range of iPhone 14 models and Apple Watches that will test how willing consumers are to upgrade gadgets in the face of inflation and economic gloom.

Analysts expect Apple to announce that the latest iPhones can send emergency messages using satellites at the event titled "Far Out" at its Cupertino, California, headquarters. Beyond that, analysts expect a family of iPhone 14 models with incremental upgrades - slightly better cameras, processor chips and, critically for Apple's bottom line, prices $100 or more higher than last year's models.

To be sure, the world's most valuable listed company will also likely keep some older or less advanced models at lower prices, and to date Apple's relatively affluent fan base has shown more willingness to keep spending despite high inflation. But the new models will be Apple's sales anchor during holiday shopping seasons in Western markets during a turbulent period. "Apple is not immune to economic weakness," Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi wrote in note to clients.