Apple expects to produce at least 3 million fewer iPhone 14 units

Apple Inc expects to produce at least 3 million fewer iPhone 14 handsets than originally anticipated this year, primarily due to softer demand for the lower-end iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, Apple on Sunday flagged lower shipments of its high-end iPhone 14 models, the Pro and Pro Max, than previously anticipated following a significant production cut at a virus-blighted plant in China.

The company however said demand remained strong for the Pro and Pro Max models, without commenting on the demand for iPhone 14 and 14 plus models.