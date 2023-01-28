    বাংলা

    Intel's 'historic collapse' erases $8bn from market value

    The company has been steadily losing market share to rivals like AMD, which has used contract chipmakers such as TSMC to make chips that outpace Intel's technology

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Jan 2023, 04:00 AM
    Updated : 28 Jan 2023, 04:00 AM

    Intel Corp saw about $8 billion wiped off its market value on Friday after the US chipmaker stumped Wall Street with dismal earnings projections, fanning fears around a slump in the personal-computer market.

    The company predicted a surprise loss for the first quarter and its revenue forecast was $3 billion below estimates as it also struggled with slowing growth in the data center business.

    Intel shares closed 6.4% lower, while rival Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia ended the session up 0.3% and 2.8%, respectively. Intel supplier KLA Corp settled 6.9% lower after its dismal forecast.

    "No words can portray or explain the historic collapse of Intel," said Rosenblatt Securities' Hans Mosesmann, who was among the 21 analysts to cut their price targets on the stock.

    The poor outlook underscored the challenges facing Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger as he tries to reestablish Intel's dominance of the sector by expanding contract manufacturing and building new factories in the United States and Europe.

    The company has been steadily losing market share to rivals like AMD, which has used contract chipmakers such as Taiwan-based TSMC to make chips that outpace Intel's technology.

    "AMD's Genoa and Bergamo (data center) chips have a strong price-performance advantage compared to Intel's Sapphire Rapids processors, which should drive further AMD share gains," said Matt Wegner, analyst at YipitData.

    Analysts said that puts Intel at a disadvantage even when the data center market bottoms out, expected in the second half of 2022, as the company would have lost even more share by then.

    "It is now clear why Intel needs to cut so much cost as the company's original plans prove to be fantasy," brokerage Bernstein said.

    "The magnitude of the deterioration is stunning, and brings potential concern to the company's cash position over time."

    Intel, which plans to cut $3 billion in costs this year, generated $7.7 billion in cash from operations in the fourth quarter and paid dividends of $1.5 billion.

    With capital expenditure estimated to be around $20 billion in 2023, analysts said the company should consider cutting its dividend.

    RELATED STORIES
    TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken, Aug 22, 2022.
    US House panel to vote next month on TikTok ban
    The measure will aim to give the White House the legal tools to ban popular social media app over US national security concerns
    The Intel Corporation logo is seen at a temporary office during the World Economic Forum 2022 (WEF) in the Alpine resort of Davos, Switzerland May 25, 2022.
    Stumbling Intel, seeing AMD gain ground, says it will recover balance
    The microprocessor giant has rising competition too, as graphics chip maker Nvidia branches into central processors and former processor customers, including Apple and Amazon, design their own chips
    Semiconductor chips are seen on a circuit board of a computer in this illustration picture taken February 25, 2022.
    Japan, Netherlands to join US in China chip controls
    The Netherlands plans to expand restrictions which would prevent the sale of machines that are crucial to making certain types of advanced chips
    Digital connectivity key to building 'Smart Bangladesh', says Hasina
    Digital connectivity key to building 'Smart Bangladesh': PM
    The prime minister inaugurated the three-day Digital Bangladesh Fair showcasing the country's IT capabilities

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher