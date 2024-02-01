Meta CEO Zuckerberg apologizes to parents at US Senate social media hearing

Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday apologized to families at a US Senate hearing about the impact that social media has on children.

Under prodding from Republican Senator Josh Hawley, Zuckerberg stood up and addressed families who held up pictures of their children who they said had been harmed by social media.

As the hearing kicked off, the committee played a video in which children spoke about being bullied on social media platforms. Senators recounted stories of young people taking their own lives after being extorted for money after sharing photos with sexual predators.