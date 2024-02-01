    বাংলা

    Meta CEO Zuckerberg apologizes to parents at US Senate social media hearing

    Senators recounted stories of young people taking their own lives after being extorted for money

    Reuters
    Published : 1 Feb 2024, 03:37 AM
    Updated : 1 Feb 2024, 03:37 AM

    Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday apologized to families at a US Senate hearing about the impact that social media has on children.

    Under prodding from Republican Senator Josh Hawley, Zuckerberg stood up and addressed families who held up pictures of their children who they said had been harmed by social media.

    As the hearing kicked off, the committee played a video in which children spoke about being bullied on social media platforms. Senators recounted stories of young people taking their own lives after being extorted for money after sharing photos with sexual predators.

    "Would you like now to apologize to the victims who have been harmed by your product?" Hawley asked, noting the hearing was being broadcast on live television.

    Zuckerberg stood up, turned around, and addressed the families.

    "I'm sorry for everything you have all been through. No one should go through the things that your families have suffered and this is why we invest so much and we are going to continue doing industry-wide efforts to make sure no one has to go through the things your families have had to suffer," he said.

    Hawley aggressively criticized Zuckerberg during a contentious exchange. "Your product is killing people," Hawley told Zuckerberg, whose firm owns social media platforms Facebook and Instagram.

    RELATED STORIES
    Taylor Swift attends a premiere for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles, California, US, Oct 11, 2023.
    X lifts ban on Taylor Swift searches
    The move follows the spread of fake sexually-explicit images of the pop singer on the social media site last week
    The dish "Fried green toothpick" which went viral following a social media trend, against which South Korea's food and drug safety authorities have issued warnings regarding its consumption, is placed on a plate, in Busan, South Korea, January 19, 2024, in this picture obtained from social media. b_chuchu_ / @hee_2458 via X/via REUTERS
    South Korea warns against social media trend of eating fried toothpicks
    The practice of eating fried toothpicks made of starch in a shape resembling curly fries has gone viral on social media
    Comedian Jon Stewart leaves the US Capitol after lobbying lawmakers in Washington, US, October 21, 2021.
    Jon Stewart is returning to ‘The Daily Show’ during US election cycle
    The political comedian Jon Stewart is returning to “The Daily Show” as executive producer and will host every Monday starting Feb 12, through the 2024 election cycle
    Protesters hold up a portrait of Aung San Suu Kyi and raise three-finger salutes, during a demonstration to mark the second anniversary of Myanmar's 2021 military coup, outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Bangkok, Thailand, February 1, 2023.
    Myanmar junta to free 9,652 prisoners
    The Southeast Asian nation has been in turmoil since the military seized power in February 2021

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps