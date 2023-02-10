AMD wins nearly a third of processor market, Arm's climb slows, analyst report

Advanced Micro Devices Inc has captured nearly a third of the market for central processor units while British chip technology firm Arm Ltd's rise in the PC market slowed in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to an analyst report.

AMD has grabbed share away from Intel Corp, which still remains the largest player in the market for what are known as x86 processors, which work with popular operating systems like Microsoft Corp's Windows. In the fourth quarter, Intel had 68.7% market share for x86 processors versus AMD's 31.3%, which was up from 28.5% a year earlier, according to Mercury Research.

The results came amid what Mercury Research President Dean McCarron said in the report was the worst downturn in the PC chip market since the 1980s and possibly the worst in the industry's history. After snapping up PCs and laptops for working from home during the pandemic, consumers and businesses have slowed their purchases amid rising inflation and economic uncertainty.