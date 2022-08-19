Samsung Elec breaks ground on new chip R&D centre, plans $15bn investment by 2028

Samsung Electronics said on Friday it broke ground at a new semiconductor research and development (R&D) complex in South Korea, where it plans to invest about 20 trillion won ($15 billion) by 2028 to drive leadership in chip technology.

The world's largest memory chip maker and second-largest chip contract manufacturer said the new facility at Giheung, south of Seoul, will lead advanced research on next-generation devices and processes for memory and system chips, as well as development of new tech based on a long-term roadmap.