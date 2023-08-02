Russian hackers crash Italian bank websites, cyber agency says

Italy's cyber security agency on Tuesday said it had detected hacker attacks against websites of at least five banks, which temporarily made it impossible to access some of their services.

A spokesperson for the agency said that targeted banks included Intesa Sanpaolo, Monte dei Paschi di Siena and BPER Banca, along with FinecoBank and Banca Popolare di Sondrio.

The agency "identified the reactivation of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack campaigns by pro-Russian ... groups against national institutional subjects," a statement said.