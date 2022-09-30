Apple senior exec leaves iPhone maker after remark in viral video

Apple Inc's Tony Blevins, a key player in the company's supply chain operations, is leaving the iPhone maker, the company confirmed on Thursday, without providing a reason.

The move comes after a TikTok video of the executive making a crude remark about women went viral. Bloomberg first reported Blevins' departure.

In a video on TikTok published earlier this month, Blevins can be heard saying, "I have rich cars, play golf and fondle big-breasted women, but I take weekends and major holidays off" in response to a question on what he did for a living.