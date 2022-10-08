    বাংলা

    After Russia-Ukraine plan, Musk offers proposal to resolve China-Taiwan tensions

    Musk suggested handing over some control of Taiwan to Beijing after he proposed earlier that Ukraine permanently cede Crimea to Russia

    Reuters
    Published : 8 Oct 2022, 03:06 AM
    Updated : 8 Oct 2022, 03:06 AM

    Billionaire Elon Musk, days after floating a possible deal to end the war between Russia and Ukraine that drew condemnation in Ukraine, suggested that tensions between China and Taiwan could be resolved by handing over some control of Taiwan to Beijing.

    "My recommendation . . . would be to figure out a special administrative zone for Taiwan that is reasonably palatable, probably won't make everyone happy," Musk, the world's richest person, told the Financial Times in an interview published on Friday. Musk made the remarks when asked by the newspaper about China, where his Tesla electric car company operates a large factory in Shanghai.

    Beijing, which says democratically ruled Taiwan is one of its provinces, has long vowed to bring Taiwan under its control and has not ruled out the use of force to do so. Taiwan's government strongly objects to China's sovereignty claims and says only the island's 23 million people can decide its future.

    "And it's possible, and I think probably, in fact, that they could have an arrangement that's more lenient than Hong Kong," Musk, was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

    The Shanghai factory accounted for about half of Tesla's global deliveries last year. Musk also said China has sought assurances that he would not offer the Starlink internet service of his SpaceX rocket company there.

    Musk said he reckoned that conflict over Taiwan was inevitable and warned of its potential impact on not only Tesla, but also on iPhone maker Apple Inc and the wider economy. The interview did not elaborate on those remarks.

    Earlier this week, Musk proposed that Ukraine permanently cede Crimea to Russia, that new referendums be held under UN auspices to determine the fate of Russian-controlled territory, and that Ukraine agree to neutrality. He asked Twitter users to weigh in on his plan, drawing sharp criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who proposed his own Twitter poll: "Which @elonmusk do you like more? One who supports Ukraine (or) one who supports Russia.

    RELATED STORIES
    India's IT hub directs Uber, others to stop three-wheeler services
    India's IT hub directs Uber to stop three-wheeler services
    Uber, SoftBank-backed Ola and Rapido are accused of overcharging and harassing customers
    In Apple's shadow, Google takes new route to face recognition on Pixel phones
    Google takes new route to face recognition on Pixel phones
    The feature on the new Pixel 7 is not as good Apple Inc's Face ID unlocking mechanism, as it can struggle in low light and is more vulnerable to being spoofed
    Chip industry rethinks Taiwan risk after Pelosi visit but options limited
    Chip industry rethinks Taiwan risk after Pelosi visit
    Some say the presence of chipmakers provides Taiwan with a ‘silicon shield’ – making China less likely to attempt to take the island by force
    Apple asks suppliers to shift some AirPods, Beats production to India: Nikkei
    Apple asks suppliers to shift AirPods, Beats production to India
    The move could be another win for New Delhi in its push for local manufacturing

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher