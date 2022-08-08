    বাংলা

    Baidu bags China's first fully driverless robotaxi licenses

    Initially, Baidu will deploy a batch of five fee-charging robotaxis in each city, where they will be allowed to operate in designated areas for a scheduled period each day

    Reuters
    Published : 8 August 2022, 04:21 AM
    Updated : 8 August 2022, 04:21 AM

    China search engine giant Baidu Inc said on Monday it has obtained permits to operate fully driverless robotaxi services on open roads from two Chinese cities, the first of their kind in the country.

    The permits, awarded by the southwestern municipality of Chongqing and the central city of Wuhan, allow commercial robotaxis to offer rides to the public without human safety drivers in the car. They come into effect on Monday.

    Baidu said they marked a "turning point" in China's policy-making towards autonomous driving.

    "These permits have deep significance for the industry,” Wei Dong, chief safety operation officer of Baidu’s Intelligent Driving Group, said in an interview. “If we think of the exploration of space, this moment is equal to landing on the moon."

    At first, Baidu will deploy a batch of five fee-charging robotaxis in each city, where they will be allowed to operate in designated areas from 9 am to 5 pm in Wuhan and 9:30 am to 4:30 pm in Chongqing, the company said in a statement.

    The service areas span 30 square km (11.58 square miles) in Chongqing’s Yongchuan District and 13 sq km in the Wuhan Economic & Technological Development Zone.

    In April, Baidu's Apollo and Toyota Motor Corp-backed Pony.ai said that they received permits in Beijing to deploy robotaxis without safety drivers in the driver's seat on open roads within a 60 sq km area. But the Beijing permits still require them to have a safety driver in the passenger seat. These services have started.

    Baidu is also in talks with local governments in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, to secure licenses within a year to test fully-driverless and unpaid robotaxis in those cities, according to Wei.

    China's efforts to fast-track autonomous vehicle trials and permits come as U.S. regulators are also pushing ahead with milestone-setting autonomous driving policies.

    In January, self-driving company Cruise received a permit from the California Public Utilities Commission that allows it to offer paid and fully driverless rides from 10 pm to 6 am in select streets in San Francisco.

    Apollo Go, Baidu's robotaxi service, has operated over 1 million rides across 10 Chinese cities since its launch in 2020.

    Baidu has not reported any problems with the service and has not given a breakdown for how much it has invested in the project.

    RELATED STORIES
    Musk challenges Twitter CEO to public debate on bots
    Musk challenges Twitter CEO to public debate on bots
    He also starts a poll asking users whether less than 5% of Twitter daily users are fake/spam
    EU antitrust regulators quiz developers on Google app payments
    EU antitrust regulators quiz developers on Google app payments
    Fees charged by Google and Apple for apps are excessive and cost developers billions of dollars every year, according to critics
    Twitter queries banks on Musk's attempts to undermine $44bn deal
    Twitter queries banks on Musk's attempts to undermine $44bn deal
    Twitter Inc is attempting to find evidence that Elon Musk was looking into his motivation for backing out of the deal, according to legal experts
    Apple is sued by French app developers over app store fees
    French app developers sue Apple over app store fees
    They accuse the iPhone maker of violating US antitrust law by overcharging them to use its App Store

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher