Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 06, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Nvidia overtakes Apple as No. 2 most valuable company

Nvidia is preparing to split its stock ten-for-one, effective on June 7, a move that could increase its appeal to individual investors

Nvidia overtakes Apple as No. 2 most valuable company
A person walks pass a Nvidia logo at Computex in Taipei, Taiwan June 5, 2024. REUTERS

Noel Randewich, Reuters

Published : 06 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM

Updated : 06 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM

Related Stories
Internet slowdown may persist for a month
Internet slowdown may persist for a month
Huawei flagship store surge in China signals showdown with Apple
Huawei flagship store surge in China signals showdown with Apple
AI dress remover bot’s grim toll on life
AI dress remover bot’s grim toll on life
S Korea, UK to co-host second global AI summit
S Korea, UK to co-host second global AI summit
Read More
Hasina to attend swearing-in of India’s Modi
Hasina to attend swearing-in of India’s Modi
The path to Bangladesh’s 54th budget
The path to Bangladesh’s 54th budget
Israel says jets strike school containing Hamas compound
Israel says jets strike school containing Hamas compound
Russia may send missiles closer to West: Putin
Russia may send missiles closer to West: Putin
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More