Nvidia sees permanent loss of opportunities from China export curbs

Last October, Washington issued a sweeping set of rules aimed at stalling China's chip industry while the United States pours billions of dollars in subsidies into its own. An update to those rules may come by late July, the two people said.

"Over the long term, restrictions prohibiting the sale of our datacenter graphic processing units to China, if implemented, would result in a permanent loss of opportunities for the US industry to compete and lead in one of the world’s largest markets and impact on our future business and financial results," Nvidia's Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress said.

Shares of the company closed down 1.8% on Wednesday. So far this year, they have nearly tripled thanks to booming demand for AI chips.

In September, Nvidia had said US officials asked the company to stop exporting two top computing chips for AI work to China. Nvidia then started offering a new advanced chip called the A800 in China to meet export control rules.

The new curbs being mulled by the US would ban sale of even those chips designed specifically for Chinese customers, without a special US export license, the Wall Street Journal has reported.