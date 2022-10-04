Samsung Elec to triple advanced chip production by 2027, sees robust demand

"We have been keeping in line with customers' expectations since the start of 3-nanometre mass production this year," Kang said.

He noted that demand for advanced 5-nanometre and finer chips is rapidly increasing despite current inflationary pressures due to long-term expansion of high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, 5G and 6G connectivity and automotive applications.

The industry may find it difficult to meet demand even if all planned investments are executed, he said.

The limited number of advanced chipmaking machines that can be produced by Dutch company ASML limits how much advanced chip capacity can be added, Kang added.

"US customers are especially interested in production in the United States, for supply chain stability," Kang said. "Our Taylor site is very large... It's a good site for expansion," he added.

Samsung is currently building chip production in Taylor, Texas for operations starting in 2024.