Beijing to support key firms in building ChatGPT-like AI models

China's capital Beijing will support leading enterprises in building large artificial intelligence (AI) models that can challenge ChatGPT, the city's economy and information technology bureau said on Monday.

The city will support key firms to invest in building an open source framework and accelerate the supply of basic data, it said in a statement.

The bureau also said that 1,048 core AI companies, or 29% of the country's total, were located in Beijing as of October last year, and that it would look into ways to cultivate talent and conduct research in areas such as ethical governance.