Italy stands ready to host as Musk talks up Zuckerberg rumble

Opposition politicians denounced his willingness to let the social media and tech moguls fight it out in Italy.

"I find it simply mind-boggling that the Italian cultural heritage is being made available to two billionaires who want to indulge themselves like foolish teenagers," said Carlo Calenda, a former industry minister and head of Azione party.

"There are things that simply are not for sale. One of these is the dignity and history of a great nation," he said.

Musk and Zuckerberg have been egging each other into a mixed martial arts (MMA) cage match since June.

At one point, Musk said Rome's ancient Colosseum would host the fight, but Italy ruled that out. However, the owner of media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, said on Friday that the clash would nonetheless have an ancient Roman theme.

"Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location," the Tesla CEO TSLA.O said in a post on X.

Sangiuliano said on Friday that any event would respect and safeguard Italy's heritage sites.