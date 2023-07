Britain investigates after Mali gets defence emails meant for Pentagon

UK authorities said on Friday they were investigating defence ministry emails that were mistakenly sent to the wrong recipient, after reports that messages intended for US military intelligence ended up with Russian ally Mali.

Ministry of Defence officials were trying to contact the Pentagon, whose domain name is ".mil", but accidentally sent the mails to Mali, which has the domain name ".ml", the Times newspaper reported.

Mali has cultivated close ties with Russia since a 2021 coup while distancing itself from former colonial power France and other Western nations. Last month authorities asked a UN peacekeeping force to leave the country.

Britain said the information that was mistakenly shared was not highly sensitive.

"We have opened an investigation after a small number of emails were mistakenly forwarded to an incorrect email domain," a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, without confirming the domain's name.

"We are confident they did not contain any information that could compromise operational security or technical data."