Teletalk to launch 5G services in key Dhaka areas in 2024

State-owned telecom operator Teletalk is planning to introduce 5G network services in Dhaka’s key residential areas and government offices in 2024.

The project, titled 'Commercial Launch of 5G Technology on Teletalk's Network in Dhaka Metropolitan Area', comes at a cost of Tk 2.36 billion.

The project will be presented at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council on Tuesday for final approval, said Mamun-Al-Rashid, secretary of the Planning Commission.

The project was introduced in the Planning Commission's pre-evaluation committee meeting several months ago, Mamun-Al-Rashid said. It was recommended for approval to accelerate the pace of digital Bangladesh and to keep up with the developed world.