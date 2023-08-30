    বাংলা

    Apple to host fall event on Sept 12, analysts expect new iPhones

    Apple posted a 2.4% decline in iPhone sales for its fiscal third quarter - a rare drop for the product that has for years powered the company's growth

    Reuters
    Published : 29 August 2023, 06:00 PM
    Updated : 29 August 2023, 06:00 PM

    Apple said on Tuesday it would host its fall event on Sept 12, setting the stage for what analysts believe will be the unveiling of a new line of iPhones and smartwatches. 

    The event will be hosted at the Steve Jobs Theater at its headquarters in Cupertino, California, according to invites from the world's most valuable company. 

    Wall Street analysts have said Apple will try to entice shoppers with a range of new features for its flagship device, as the launch comes against the backdrop of a slump in smartphone demand globally. 

    Apple posted a 2.4% decline in iPhone sales for its fiscal third quarter - a rare drop for the product that has for years powered the company's growth. 

    The most expensive variant of the new generation iPhone will have a periscope camera that could improve zoom capacity by 5 times or more, according TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. 

    The expected watch lineup may feature a new processor based on Apple's A15 Bionic chip, already used in previous iPhone models, and will boost performance, according to a Bloomberg News report.

    RELATED STORIES
    Athletics - World Athletics Championship - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - Aug 19, 2023. General view of rain before the start.
    1st event of World Athletics Championships delayed by thunderstorm
    A thunderstorm pushes back the start of the men's 20-kilometre race walk by two hours
    Ride-hailing service driver Zhu Zhimin drives his car in Shanghai, China Aug 14, 2023.
    Bumpy road for China's ride hailing drivers as economy slows
    Analysts see a more than 7 percent increase in the number of drivers as a manifestation of the subdued job market
    Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio speaks during a campaign rally in Quito, Ecuador August 9, 2023.
    Ecuador presidential candidate assassinated
    President Lasso declared three days of mourning and a national state of emergency, saying the military would mobilise to guarantee security
    An Apple logo is seen at the entrance of an Apple Store in downtown Brussels, Belgium March 10, 2016.
    Apple sees sales slump continuing, shares drop 2%
    Weaker than expected sales of the iPhone underwhelmed investors, however, iPhone sales are projected to improve in the fourth quarter

    Opinion

    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain
    India is warming up to a cooling China
    Shritama Bose
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks