Apple to host fall event on Sept 12, analysts expect new iPhones

Apple said on Tuesday it would host its fall event on Sept 12, setting the stage for what analysts believe will be the unveiling of a new line of iPhones and smartwatches.

The event will be hosted at the Steve Jobs Theater at its headquarters in Cupertino, California, according to invites from the world's most valuable company.

Wall Street analysts have said Apple will try to entice shoppers with a range of new features for its flagship device, as the launch comes against the backdrop of a slump in smartphone demand globally.