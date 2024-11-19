Home +
DOJ to ask judge to force Google to sell off Chrome, Bloomberg News reports

The judge ruled in August that Google illegally monopolised the search market

US DOJ to ask judge to force Google to sell Chrome: Bloomberg
FILE PHOTO: Google Chrome logo is seen in this illustration picture taken Jun 18, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Reuters

Published : 19 Nov 2024, 10:09 AM

Updated : 19 Nov 2024, 10:09 AM

