Nepal to ban China's TikTok, alleges damaging social impact

Nepal said on Monday it would ban China's TikTok, adding that social harmony and goodwill were being disturbed by "misuse" of the popular video app and there was rising demand to control it.

TikTok has already been either partially or completely banned by other countries, with many citing security concerns.

More than 1,600 TikTok-related cyber crime cases have been registered over the last four years in Nepal, according to local media reports.

Nepal's Minister for Communications and Information Technology Rekha Sharma said the decision to ban TikTok had been made at a cabinet meeting earlier on Monday.

"Colleagues are working on closing it technically," Sharma told Reuters.

Nepal Telecom Authority Chair Purushottam Khanal said that internet service providers have been asked to close the app.

"Some have already closed while others are doing it later today," Khanal told Reuters.