Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 08, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Apple unveils new AI-focused chip in upgraded iPad Pro

The iPad Pro will have upgraded displays and start at $1,000 for an 11-inch model and $1,300 for a 13-inch model

Apple unveils new AI-focused chip in upgraded iPad Pro
People use an Apple laptop computer and an Apple iPad in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 25, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters

Published : 07 May 2024, 10:30 PM

Updated : 07 May 2024, 10:30 PM

Related Stories
The dangers of misplaced online aggression
The dangers of misplaced online aggression
Slow internet likely for an hour early on Friday
Slow internet likely for an hour early on Friday
IUB team finishes in top 15 at SAUVC 24
IUB team finishes in top 15 at SAUVC 24
Epic Games proposes Google app store reforms after antitrust win
Epic Games proposes Google app store reforms after antitrust win
Read More
India's small shopping centres turning into ghost malls: Knight Frank
India's small shopping centres turning into ghost malls: Knight Frank
I promised I would come back: Hasina
I promised I would come back: Hasina
Brazil floods death toll rises to 90
Brazil floods death toll rises to 90
PDB owes electricity firms Tk 330bn
PDB owes electricity firms Tk 330bn
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More