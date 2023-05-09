Video: The NBA playoffs have been a blast. Here’s why you should watch

Next to the Champions League, the NBA playoffs are my favourite annual sporting spectacle. The looseness of the regular NBA season falls away as teams from the Eastern and Western conferences battle for basketball’s biggest crown.

In best-of-seven match-ups, two teams go head to head in a fight for supremacy. It’s what separates the champions from the also-rans.

This year has already seen some explosive action. In the East, the Milwaukee Bucks, the outright favourites, were torn apart by a Miami Heat team powered by Jimmy Butler. Meanwhile, Steph Curry put on a showstopping 50-point game to take defending champions Golden State past the Sacramento Kings. But it looks like his team will be falling short to a revitalised Lakers led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Stripe sat down to discuss the highlights of the playoffs so far, who we want to win, and who we think might take the whole enchilada.