Ancelotti to Brazil would be a no-brainer, CBF president says

Ancelotti was one of the main topics of conversation this week in the Brazil dressing room ahead of Saturday's friendly against Morocco with several players like Vinicius Jr, Ederson, Rodrygo and Casemiro speaking highly of the Italian.

But according to Rodrigues, Ancelotti fever has already caught on in Brazil too.

"Ancelotti is not only the players' favourite but it seems the fans' too," Rodrigues said. "Everywhere I go in Brazil, in every stadium, he is the first name the supporters ask me about.

"They talk about him in a very affectionate way, in recognition of an exemplary work he has done in his career.

"Let's have faith in God, wait for the appropriate time and we'll see if we can make it happen as we look for the new coach of the Brazilian national team."

NO CONTACT

Despite speaking highly of the Italian, Rodrigues pointed out that Brazil must be careful to respect the due process as Ancelotti is under contract with Real Madrid until 2024.

He said that no formal contact or approach has so far been made by the Brazilian FA with Ancelotti or any other manager and that they will start to talk to the candidates in mid-April with the objective of announcing their new coach by the end of May.

Rodrigues' idea is to have the new staff in place before the next international break in June so the manager can select the squad and make his debut.

"We will be very ethical in our approach and respect the contracts that are in place. We also greatly respect the work that is done by any coach and his club to get there and make any kind of approach, it would be a lack of respect for the president of the clubs in question," Rodrigues said.