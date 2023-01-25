Djokovic romps on towards 10th Australian title, Linette stuns Pliskova

Novak Djokovic continued making his quest for a record-extending 10th Australian Open title look like a walk in the park by demolishing Andrey Rublev to reach the last four on Wednesday.

The Serb, still wearing a thigh strapping but looking supreme, raced to a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 victory with a performance that would have been uncomfortable viewing for American Tommy Paul.

Unseeded Paul won 7-6(6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in an All-American quarter-final clash against 20-year-old Ben Shelton to advance to the semi-finals of a major for the first time.

A disbelieving Magda Linette continued her dream Australian Open run by stunning former world number one Karolina Pliskova to set up a semi-final against Aryna Sabalenka.

Fifth seed Sabalenka, the only top-10 seed left in the women's draw, earned her spot in the semi-finals by outmuscling Donna Vekic 6-3, 6-2 in a ferocious battle of big hitters on a baking Rod Laver Arena.

Djokovic is making a mockery of the theory that the second week of Grand Slam tournaments get tougher.