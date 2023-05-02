Fire, creation and destruction: A short story

The following is a work of fiction.

AFRICA, 1 MILLION YEARS AGO

Zugo sat on a rock, his muscles aching from the day’s unsuccessful hunt. His stomach growled, unsatisfied by the few berries his tribe had gathered. Most of them had retreated to the safety of the caves as the sky had darkened. But Zugo had stayed, though he did not know why. The truth is, he was curious, and there was a certain something in the air. He could feel it.

Suddenly, the sky rumbled, and fear leapt in Zugo’s heart. The elders had told him it was a sign that the sky was angry. Soon, tentacles of light would pierce the air, and water would pour down. His instincts urged him to flee, but something kept him rooted to the spot. Perhaps it was the goosebumps on his arms or the slight tingle in his hair.

And then, a massive crack shot through the air. A beam of light – brilliant, terrible – struck the top of a nearby tree. Zugo covered his eyes, sure his end had come. And then, nothing.

No, not nothing. A glow. A glow that dispelled the dark.

Zuko opened his eyes. Lying before him was a branch, broken off from the tree above. Both were wreathed in a sorcery he had never seen before.

Fire.

Even as the dark closed around him, the glow did not die. It flickered and writhed. Cautiously, he reached out his hand towards it. It was warm. He reached further, a sudden pain shot up his arm, and he screamed aloud.

A shadow peeled off from the darkness and pounced. It had been watching the careless Zugo for some time, waiting for an opening, and now sprang into action, fangs bared.

Even amid the blistering pain of his hand, Zugo sensed the beast. He flung himself down, and the claws raked across his back, but not deep enough to cause serious injury. The beast growled, angered by the miss and circled back.

Despair filled Zugo. It was a massive creature. Even with the rest of his tribe and their weapons, they would have had difficulty fending it off. He could not run. It was quicker and saw better in the dark. His death had come.

But then he remembered the glow. The pain in his hand. In a sudden burst of inspiration, he grabbed the branch and brandished it at the beast. The beast roared and edged nearer, only for the flames to singe its fur. Startled, it leapt back. Suddenly, in its glassy eyes, there was a hint of terror.