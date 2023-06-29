The recent mutiny by the Wagner Group and its leader Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin has thrust the role of mercenaries in armed conflict into the global spotlight.

While the phrase 'mercenary' may seem archaic, these private paramilitary groups have a long and storied history. From the Ten Thousand of Ancient Greece to the free companies of the Middle Ages and modern-day Private Military Companies like Blackwater, mercenaries have consistently played pivotal roles in reshaping the global landscape.

But, as the geopolitical situation worldwide has shifted, so has the way these mercenaries function. Modern mercenary groups employ a corporate structure, operate internationally, and have expanded their services to work such as security, mine clearance, hostage rescue, and even public service. Facilitated by neoliberalism, privatisation has reshaped power structures and transformed security into a lucrative business.