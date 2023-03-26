Why We Fight: A short story on 1971

The following story is a work of fiction
It is Mar 25, 1971. An hour before midnight.
Eighteen-year-old Abdur Rasel Chowdhury was walking to his dorm room after a late dinner with his father Abdur Jobayer Chowdhury, a professor at Dhaka University.
Rasel thought his father could have been a boxer if he had strayed from his studies. During discussions, Jobayer drew out his opponents with light, teasing jabs, before suddenly pouncing on an opening to deliver the killing blow.
But Rasel was no stranger to the debate ring either. He was a natural. He was admitted to university early and was majoring in economics and philosophy. He and his father could go many rounds over the dinner table, drawing deep sighs from his mother and sister.
Today, the two had planned a quick bite at the university before bed. But Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's speech had been on the radio again. The talk had turned to politics and the rumours of a West Pakistan military operation.
Though open-minded in many ways, Prof Jobayer was old-fashioned in tactics. He was as ready to take to the streets as his students. But Rasel was from a different generation.
He had never been drawn to war. History books of battle and slaughter never kept his interest. At heart, he was a pacifist and pondered the ideas of Gandhi, Rousseau, and Russell.
He had grown up in a house surrounded by verdant green and patrolled by three spoiled cats. He loved animals and nature and the joy of reading in the shade of a tree on a sunny day. He wanted every child in the nation to have as comforting a childhood. So his interests turned to economics, studying the science of prosperity.
"There is no sense in unnecessary violence," he had told his father as the talk heated up.
His father, tall but bowed slightly by age, had smirked.
"My boy," he had said in his loud, booming voice. "I admire your ideals, but when life forces you to choose, you'll see that some things are worth fighting for."
As Rasel settled down to his books and their discussions of money and industry, he thought again that his father's ideas were too simplistic.
Then, exactly 20 minutes before the clock struck twelve – noise. Explosions, gunfire, and screams tore through the air. Rasel jerked away from his books, slightly disoriented. When he rushed outside, he stumbled into a nightmare.
Scores of men with weapons – soldiers - were charging towards Jagannath Hall. A group of scrambling students came into view. A sudden burst of gunfire. It was the first time Rasel had seen people die. He watched in a daze as the soldiers marched through the grounds, entering buildings on the hunt.
Suddenly, he remembered his father. Praying, he began to manoeuvre towards his office. He thought that once the initial attack was over, the two of them could make a quick getaway through the back alleys.
Time moved strangely. It seemed to take forever, but suddenly he was in front of his father's office. The door was open.
"No…" was all Rasel could whisper as he saw his father's lifeless body on the floor.
The chaos continued around him, but Rasel's legs were weak, and he collapsed to the floor. Only an hour ago, he had seen his father's smile. Heard his words. Felt the pride he took in his son. How could he be dead?
When the sun rose, Rasel was still on the ground. Eventually, he realised he couldn't stay any longer. Marshalling the last of his strength, he got up and made his way to the rest of his family.
In the daylight, the destruction of the city seemed unreal. He could hardly recognise Dhaka. The adrenaline kicked in, and Rasel sprinted home.
The house was almost a half-hour's walk from the university, but it felt like only minutes had passed before he was standing in front of it. There were burn marks on the side of the building.
Heart in his throat, he ran in, crying out for his mother and sister. Thankfully, they had hidden in the basement – an unusual addition to the home that had saved their lives. They embraced him, but his mother knew when she saw her son's face. Amid broken sobs, he tried to tell them the truth as he realised that his father was truly gone.
A month passed, and the family took refuge in his uncle's home. Rasel hardly spoke. The image of his father's body burned in his mind.
Then, one day, three friends came to the house. They arrived separately to avoid the attention of the authorities.
They sat in silence for a time, the carefree chatter of their university days a thing of the past.
Finally, Pavel, a serious-looking boy with sad eyes, said: "Rasel, we understand. We feel your pain. Your anger. Come with us. You cannot hide at home while our brothers and sisters fight."
At that moment, everything clicked. Rasel remembered his father's words. In the depths of his heart, he felt a sudden thirst. It was deep and sharp, honed by anger. He took his pacifist ideals and threw them away.
His mother tried to stop him. She was terrified of losing anyone else.
"You can't," his uncle told her, seeing the look in his nephew's eyes. "This determination only comes a few times in a man's life."
In early May, with only a rucksack of belongings and his resolve, Rasel and his friends set off searching for the Muktibahini. It took time. Here and there, they met like-minded people. But it wasn't until June that they had properly joined the guerrillas.
During that time, the country was divided into eleven sectors, and the war was well underway. Rasel ended up in Cumilla, receiving infantry training under platoon leader Lt Masud Khan.
At one time, Rasel would have been revolted by the training. Learning to take a life with a gun, surprise enemies, and capture critical targets. But he took to it as naturally as he did his studies.
Lt Masud was a good teacher. He was stern but also quick-witted and dependable. Though Rasel rarely spoke to anyone, he had a deep respect for the lieutenant, as did all the platoon members.
But, as the training continued, Rasel found the knot in his stomach drawing tighter and tighter. One day, during an exercise, it snapped.
"Why do we keep training if we aren't allowed to attack our enemies?" he burst out.
Lt Masud silenced him with a look. But, later that night, he came to speak to Rasel.
"You have a lot on your mind, don't you?" he said, squatting next to him as they prepared to camp. "You always seem deep in thought."
Rasel could not find the words to respond.
"I understand," the lieutenant said. "But a soldier who lets the thirst for revenge consume him is no help to his comrades in battle. You and I fight for a greater cause. Keep your head clear, or you will falter."
It was no grand speech, but it calmed Rasel.
Slowly, he began opening up to Masud. They would stay up late, chatting about all kinds of things. Eventually, Rasel told Masud about his father, and he learned that Masud had lost his entire family to the Pakistanis. It came as a shock to Rasel. He thought of the care and discipline the lieutenant showed every day. How he looked after the troops, trained them diligently, and kept up their morale, even as his heart was broken.
Rasel felt ashamed. Though Rasel and his father had argued on tactics, Jobayer had always admired his son's ideals. After his death, Rasel abandoned his dreams, focusing on his thirst for blood.
In Masud, Rasel saw an older brother who had suffered the same trauma as he did but did not allow it to lead him to despair. His respect for him grew immensely.
By October, the platoon was in the thick of the action. Their third mission was handed down – a night-time ambush in Sylhet. It was a crucial operation, and even amid the rain, the platoon was successful. Just as the victors were regrouping, a bullet from a fleeing Pakistan soldier pierced Lt Masud.
Rasel was the closest to him. He ran over immediately. He watched as the lieutenant bled out in his arms.
"Free the nation," Masud said, looking into his eyes. "It is up to you now."
A familiar pain shot through Rasel's heart. And then, the lieutenant was dead. After all, that was war. They buried their dead and moved on.
As time passed and Rasel travelled the country, he began to see what Masud was trying to tell him. The grassy plains, the golden sunrise, and the breeze flowed over the rivers. This was the mesmerising land of his people. And their enemy was trying to take it from them. Masud's war hadn't been one of vengeance. It was one of liberation.
Rasel decided it would be his war too.
As the days passed, the tide turned in their favour. Then, just as it seemed they could celebrate victory, there came the night of Dec 14. Rasel nearly reeled back in pain at the news. All the professors and intellectuals he had known on the university campus were massacred as a final knife twist.
"Is there no justice for the dead or mercy for the innocent?" he screamed at the open sky.
He could feel the old thirst in his throat, but he pushed it down. Now was not the time for anger or tears. It was time for action.
On Dec 16, the Pakistani forces finally laid down their arms. The country was free, and the war was over. Even as he celebrated with his comrades, Rasel knew he would never be free of the sight of his father's body, or the feeling of Masud dying in his arms.
Afterwards, he made his way home to his mother and sister. They welcomed him with open arms, but he wasn't the boy they knew any more. He had been to hell and back.
The anger never truly went away. Years later, it would still flare up now and again. But Rasel eventually returned to his studies. Slowly, he began working on his dreams of development. Eventually, he even started rereading the pacifist philosophers.
Now, over 50 years after the war, Rasel is again on the Dhaka University campus, watching his grandchildren play. They turn to look at him and he smiles. He has been trying to smile more. His daughter says it will help the kids be less afraid of their 'gloomy grandpa'. They go back to their game of tag.
He looks around one more time.
The nation has its problems, but it is still free.
He looks at the sky and hopes his father is proud.
