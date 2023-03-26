Why We Fight: A short story on 1971

As Rasel settled down to his books and their discussions of money and industry, he thought again that his father's ideas were too simplistic.

Then, exactly 20 minutes before the clock struck twelve – noise. Explosions, gunfire, and screams tore through the air. Rasel jerked away from his books, slightly disoriented. When he rushed outside, he stumbled into a nightmare.

Scores of men with weapons – soldiers - were charging towards Jagannath Hall. A group of scrambling students came into view. A sudden burst of gunfire. It was the first time Rasel had seen people die. He watched in a daze as the soldiers marched through the grounds, entering buildings on the hunt.

Suddenly, he remembered his father. Praying, he began to manoeuvre towards his office. He thought that once the initial attack was over, the two of them could make a quick getaway through the back alleys.

Time moved strangely. It seemed to take forever, but suddenly he was in front of his father's office. The door was open.

"No…" was all Rasel could whisper as he saw his father's lifeless body on the floor.

The chaos continued around him, but Rasel's legs were weak, and he collapsed to the floor. Only an hour ago, he had seen his father's smile. Heard his words. Felt the pride he took in his son. How could he be dead?

When the sun rose, Rasel was still on the ground. Eventually, he realised he couldn't stay any longer. Marshalling the last of his strength, he got up and made his way to the rest of his family.

In the daylight, the destruction of the city seemed unreal. He could hardly recognise Dhaka. The adrenaline kicked in, and Rasel sprinted home.

The house was almost a half-hour's walk from the university, but it felt like only minutes had passed before he was standing in front of it. There were burn marks on the side of the building.

Heart in his throat, he ran in, crying out for his mother and sister. Thankfully, they had hidden in the basement – an unusual addition to the home that had saved their lives. They embraced him, but his mother knew when she saw her son's face. Amid broken sobs, he tried to tell them the truth as he realised that his father was truly gone.

A month passed, and the family took refuge in his uncle's home. Rasel hardly spoke. The image of his father's body burned in his mind.

Then, one day, three friends came to the house. They arrived separately to avoid the attention of the authorities.

They sat in silence for a time, the carefree chatter of their university days a thing of the past.

Finally, Pavel, a serious-looking boy with sad eyes, said: "Rasel, we understand. We feel your pain. Your anger. Come with us. You cannot hide at home while our brothers and sisters fight."

At that moment, everything clicked. Rasel remembered his father's words. In the depths of his heart, he felt a sudden thirst. It was deep and sharp, honed by anger. He took his pacifist ideals and threw them away.

His mother tried to stop him. She was terrified of losing anyone else.

"You can't," his uncle told her, seeing the look in his nephew's eyes. "This determination only comes a few times in a man's life."

In early May, with only a rucksack of belongings and his resolve, Rasel and his friends set off searching for the Muktibahini. It took time. Here and there, they met like-minded people. But it wasn't until June that they had properly joined the guerrillas.