May Day calls on us to continue the fight for workers' rights

To many of us, May 1 is just another public holiday. A chance to take a break from work and studies to spend at our leisure.
But workers' right to spend more leisure time is also why the holiday came to be. Though often called May Day, the holiday is also known as International Workers' Day, a day when we celebrate the contributions of workers to society and the achievements of the labour movement.
The origins of the holiday started in the United States, where workers organised a general strike on May 1, 1886, to demand an eight-hour workday. The strike lasted for several days, and on May 4, violence broke out at a labour rally in Chicago's Haymarket Square, resulting in the deaths of several workers and police officers. The incident, known as the Haymarket Affair, became a turning point in the labour movement and led to the establishment of May 1 as a global day of international workers' solidarity.
This solidarity calls on all workers to unite to ensure safe, healthy, and adequately compensated work for all.
Bangladesh has a long and storied history of labour movements and worker protests. Still, the fight for proper wages and working conditions goes on.
Bangladesh's readymade garments industry significantly contributes to the nation's economy, but many workers who produce these garments are not paid enough. In 2018, the minimum wage for entry-level garment workers in Bangladesh was set at Tk 8,000. Since then, and especially in recent months, inflation rates have skyrocketed, making it difficult for workers to make ends meet. In February 2023, affiliates of the IndustriALL federation of unions demanded that the Bangladesh government form a minimum wage board to review monthly wages and set the minimum wage for entry-level garment workers Tk 23,000 with a yearly increment of 10 percent due to rising costs of living.
Despite the backbreaking work, workers at the tea gardens of Sylhet and the shipbreaking yards of Chattogram also face long hours and dangerous working environments for little money.
Shipbreaking yards have regular accidents as workers face risks of fires, toxic spills and fumes, and falling steel plates. In 2022, at least 10 workers lost their lives, and 33 others suffered injuries while working on vessels in Chattogram, according to the NGO Shipbreaking Platform, a coalition of rights organisations.
Bangladesh is one of the world's largest producers of tea, but until last year, workers were only paid a paltry Tk 120 per day. Last year, amid rampant inflation, they held a strike for over two weeks to demand higher wages. The government stepped in to raise their daily wage to Tk 170 and ordered tea plantation owners to hand out backpay according to the new wage structure from March.
Despite these moderate successes, the lives of these workers remain difficult. Tea pickers work long hours at physically demanding jobs and still earn some of the lowest wages in the country.
The fires at several Dhaka markets amid the recent heatwave showed that unsafe working conditions are prevalent in many industries.
However, the incident that most clearly showcases the need for worker's rights is one that had its 10th anniversary a week ago. The Rana Plaza tragedy of Apr 4, 2013 saw an eight-storey building collapse in Dhaka, killing over 1,100 and injuring approximately 2,500 others. The disaster was a wake-up call for the nation, leading to a push for safer working conditions, particularly in factories across Bangladesh. After significant time, effort, and investment, the safety conditions of garments have improved. But has enough been done?
Bangladesh's economy has grown significantly in the past decade or so. But this economic growth has been powered by the people. People who toil at garment factories, dismantle old ships, pick tea, hawk clothes, or go abroad to work. Let this May Day be a reminder that the struggle to ensure their rights, safety, and proper compensation goes on.
This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.