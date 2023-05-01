May Day calls on us to continue the fight for workers' rights

To many of us, May 1 is just another public holiday. A chance to take a break from work and studies to spend at our leisure.

But workers' right to spend more leisure time is also why the holiday came to be. Though often called May Day, the holiday is also known as International Workers' Day, a day when we celebrate the contributions of workers to society and the achievements of the labour movement.

The origins of the holiday started in the United States, where workers organised a general strike on May 1, 1886, to demand an eight-hour workday. The strike lasted for several days, and on May 4, violence broke out at a labour rally in Chicago's Haymarket Square, resulting in the deaths of several workers and police officers. The incident, known as the Haymarket Affair, became a turning point in the labour movement and led to the establishment of May 1 as a global day of international workers' solidarity.

This solidarity calls on all workers to unite to ensure safe, healthy, and adequately compensated work for all.

Bangladesh has a long and storied history of labour movements and worker protests. Still, the fight for proper wages and working conditions goes on.