Why is Bangladesh struggling to stay happy? 5 lessons from the World Happiness Report

Fostering a strong sense of community and belonging is crucial to happiness. Local and national authorities should initiate community-building events and programs encouraging social cohesion and reducing isolation. Creating opportunities for citizens to connect with their neighbours and participate in local activities can cultivate a sense of unity and support, contributing to increased happiness.

The government must prioritise economic policies that increase job opportunities, reduce income disparity, and combat high inflation. By creating a more equitable society, the financial burden on individuals will lessen, contributing to their happiness. Policies that encourage entrepreneurship provide vocational training, and support small businesses can help boost employment rates and ensure a steady income for citizens.

Mental health, in particular, is a pressing issue in Bangladesh, where the doctor-patient ratio is a mere 5.26 per 10,000 people. To improve the population's well-being, the government should invest in healthcare infrastructure, increase the availability of mental health services, and promote awareness of mental health issues. A greater emphasis on mental health will improve happiness and reduce the social stigma surrounding these issues.

Ensuring individual freedom and the ability to make personal choices is vital for happiness. By upholding democratic principles and creating an environment where people feel empowered, we can contribute to a happier society. Transparent governance, civil liberties protection, and policies promoting equal opportunities for all citizens are essential for a thriving democracy.

Encouraging generosity and altruism can have a positive impact on happiness. Authorities should launch campaigns and initiatives to promote giving, volunteering, and community service to foster goodwill among citizens. By nurturing a culture of generosity, we can develop a sense of unity and shared purpose, leading to increased happiness levels.

Corruption is a pervasive issue in Bangladesh, as evidenced by its 147th out of 180 countries ranking in the Corruption Perceptions Index in 2022. To tackle corruption, the government must implement strong anti-corruption measures and enforce the rule of law. A transparent and accountable government will increase happiness among citizens, as they can trust that their needs are being met and their voices heard.